Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.52.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $60.11. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.