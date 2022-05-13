Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 3,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 14,602 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANZU. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 48,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 898.3% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 998,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after acquiring an additional 898,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,740,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,886,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

