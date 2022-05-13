APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

APA has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect APA to earn $10.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $38.03 on Friday. APA has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 4.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. APA’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that APA will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of APA by 116.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of APA by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after acquiring an additional 732,392 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter worth $4,588,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of APA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,170,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,485,000 after acquiring an additional 106,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

