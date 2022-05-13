ApeCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 42.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $2.79 billion worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.11 or 0.00029773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 1,417.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00541107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00036454 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,880.40 or 1.92357887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004643 BTC.

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,843,750 coins. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.dev . ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

