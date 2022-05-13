Aperam S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:APMSF)

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
APMSF stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. Aperam has a 1 year low of $37.15 and a 1 year high of $37.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
