Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Applied Blockchain in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

APLD opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. Applied Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Applied Blockchain, Inc engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

