Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGTC. StockNews.com began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 321.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 3,528.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 174.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

