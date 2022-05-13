AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock Position Lowered by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $223,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $1.74 on Friday, reaching $108.19. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,289. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.25 and a 12-month high of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.06.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 46.20%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

