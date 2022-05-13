Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

APVO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 81,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.

APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

