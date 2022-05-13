Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.
APVO traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. 81,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $31.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.25.
APVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.
About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
