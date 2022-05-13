Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.
Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
