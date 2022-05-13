Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40), Fidelity Earnings reports. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.62% and a negative net margin of 231.51%.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 81,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.