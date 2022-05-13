Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

NASDAQ APTX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46. Aptinyx has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 20.18 and a current ratio of 20.18.

APTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aptinyx from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Aptinyx from $8.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptinyx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Aptinyx by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 243,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 88,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

