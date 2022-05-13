ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $22.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AETUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.25 to C$25.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.26. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

