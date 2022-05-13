Arcblock Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $913,607.00 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $913,607.00 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock (ABT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Arcblock

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

