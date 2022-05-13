Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.92), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of ACLX stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 5,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,063. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $19.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.19.

A number of research firms have commented on ACLX. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $7,012,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $6,151,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

