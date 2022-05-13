Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $168.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arch Resources’ first-quarter earnings were better than expected. ARCH is gaining from the production of high-quality, low-cost coking coal at the new Leer South longwall mine and serving customers globally. The company has ample liquidity to meet its debt obligations and benefit from long-term coal supply contracts, which will provide the greater predictability of sales volumes as well as prices. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, emission concerns are pushing back coal as a fuel source in comparison with clean and renewable sources, which in turn is hurting the company. Operating underground coal is a risky affair and it failed to recover a portion of the longwall mine at the Mountain Laurel complex. Arch’s decision to terminate the joint venture with Peabody will impact its prospects.”

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Arch Resources from $231.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.17.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $155.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.50. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $12.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.11 by ($0.22). Arch Resources had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 109.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 63.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 3.19%.

In other news, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $46,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

