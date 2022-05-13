Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 9.2%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17. Approximately 7,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 260,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ARQT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.26.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.23. Equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 333,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $6,893,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 553,267 shares of company stock worth $11,424,366 over the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARQT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 59.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.