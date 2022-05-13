Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.05

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.05 and traded as high as $15.19. Ares Commercial Real Estate shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 659,753 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACRE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

The firm has a market cap of $717.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.05.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 98.51%.

In related news, Director William Stephen Benjamin purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $252,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 185.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 269,735 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,456,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 435,702 shares in the last quarter. 46.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

