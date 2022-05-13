argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $290.29

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $290.29, but opened at $313.93. argenx shares last traded at $305.77, with a volume of 833 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ARGX shares. Morgan Stanley raised argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on argenx from €350.00 ($368.42) to €370.00 ($389.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

Get argenx alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day moving average of $300.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.11.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.08) by $0.72. argenx had a negative return on equity of 32.54% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in argenx during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in argenx by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.