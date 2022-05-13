Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $80.76

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $80.76 and last traded at $80.96, with a volume of 7590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

