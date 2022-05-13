Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.48-$5.64 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.04 billion-$9.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of ARW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.07. 773,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $1,069,195.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 52,993 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $6,443,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,171 shares of company stock worth $14,731,148. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

