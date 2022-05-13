Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) PT Lowered to $15.00

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Arteris from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AIP opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.74.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Arteris will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIP. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Arteris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Arteris in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

