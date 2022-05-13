Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Artisan Partners have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Lower assets under management (AUM) due to the market declines and an increase in expenses ailed the first-quarter 2022 results. Nonetheless, diverse investment strategies across multiple asset classes are expected to aid its financials. A decent liquidity position and any improvement in the economic background balance are tailwinds. Yet, higher investments in technology to support growth prospects will inflate costs and limit bottom-line advancement. Given a high debt-to-equity ratio, its capital deployment plans seem unsustainable. A volatile trend in net outflows over the past years keeps us apprehensive.”

APAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

APAM stock opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.16.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 86.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,920,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,929,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,319,000 after buying an additional 223,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 76,485 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,370,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,289,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

