Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 23.8%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) were down 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)
