Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Shares Down 23.8%

Shares of Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) were down 23.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 39,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 10,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.09, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Get Asian Television Network International alerts:

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asian Television Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asian Television Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.