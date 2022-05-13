ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASOMY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($67.81) to GBX 4,100 ($50.55) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($40.69) to GBX 2,300 ($28.36) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($45.62) to GBX 2,850 ($35.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ASOS from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,000 ($49.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,824.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

