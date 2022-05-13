ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.00

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and traded as low as $22.60. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.03, with a volume of 17,219 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $27.99.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)
