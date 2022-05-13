Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.16 on Friday, reaching $167.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,204,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,372,219. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $174.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.43.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 452,115 shares of company stock worth $69,708,842. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.