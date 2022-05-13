Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 41,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 73,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.10.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.86. The stock had a trading volume of 25,603,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,076,559. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

