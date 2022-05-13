Associated Banc Corp Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,503 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 87,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,384 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,684,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.31. The firm has a market cap of $195.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

