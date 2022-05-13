Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,121 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,458 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cigna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cigna by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,345. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $269.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.08.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.83. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total transaction of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,836 shares of company stock worth $23,795,261. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.63.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

