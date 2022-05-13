Associated Banc Corp Purchases 1,239 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Associated Banc Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,025,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TGT stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,122,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,524. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $184.00 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.19 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

