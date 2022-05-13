Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Associated Banc Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $25,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,418,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $341,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.81.

NYSE MCD traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.04. 3,254,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $181.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.