Associated Banc Corp Sells 1,240 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 48,785,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,801,617. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $283.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

