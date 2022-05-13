Associated Banc Corp Sells 6,612 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $9,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,444 shares of company stock worth $938,412. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.46.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,956,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

