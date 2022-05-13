AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a £120 ($147.95) price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($123.29) to £120 ($147.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($141.78) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($135.62) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($85.69) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($129.14).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN opened at GBX 9,965 ($122.86) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £154.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.75. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,700 ($94.93) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($135.62). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,157.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.