Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th.

ATXS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 12,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,501. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.38. Astria Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $15.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $17,323,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,158,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,765,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,746,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

