Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 490 ($6.04) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 42.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.16) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atalaya Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 498 ($6.14).

Shares of ATYM traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 345 ($4.25). The stock had a trading volume of 753,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Atalaya Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.55). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 384.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 404.06. The firm has a market cap of £482.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

