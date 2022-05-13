Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at Truist Financial

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $375.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TEAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.28.

Atlassian stock traded up $13.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,759. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.98.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 34,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 4.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 343,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,107,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

