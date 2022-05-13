Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $113.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ATO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Atmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.22.

Shares of ATO traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

