AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after purchasing an additional 533,468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 453,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,340,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

