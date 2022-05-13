Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $90.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $103.00.

ALV has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Autoliv from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.41.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $71.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 62.14%.

In related news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

