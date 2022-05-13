Automata Network Price Down 45.8% Over Last 7 Days (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 45.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000506 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $26.18 million and $7.60 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.41 or 0.00530849 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,393.66 or 2.04443726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00035755 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

