Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.84. Avaya posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.08). Avaya had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Avaya’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial lowered Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Avaya from $30.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Avaya from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter.

Avaya stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company had a trading volume of 142,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,375. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.76 million, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $29.55.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

