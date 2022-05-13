Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 686,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,910 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KMI shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

