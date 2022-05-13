Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,051 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 44,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,155,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 182,482 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.59.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

