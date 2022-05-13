Aviva PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,798 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,992,000 after buying an additional 57,971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after buying an additional 48,188 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,059,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,908,000 after purchasing an additional 20,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI opened at $199.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $270.84.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.