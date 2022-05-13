Aviva PLC Sells 5,430 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,346,357,000 after buying an additional 67,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in HubSpot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $203,440,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in HubSpot by 301.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,289,000 after buying an additional 114,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HUBS stock opened at $309.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $427.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.50. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of -226.08 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.