Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU)
Further Reading
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Avrupa Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrupa Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.