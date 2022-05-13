Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Axcella Health from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcella Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

NASDAQ AXLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,932. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Crane bought 39,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $74,999.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

