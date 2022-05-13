Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Aziyo Biologics has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 60.68% and a negative return on equity of 230.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aziyo Biologics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO – Get Rating) by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aziyo Biologics were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device.

