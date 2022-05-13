B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley Purchases 50,000 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,415,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,839,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,053,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RILY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.32. The company had a trading volume of 392,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,185. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.81. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 289.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.